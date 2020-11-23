Tahoe Truckee Unified to return to distance learning

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District notified families Sunday night that its schools would shift back from hybrid instruction to full distance learning, effective Monday, Nov. 23.

The district, which had opened the doors of its campuses to students Oct. 29, announced the decision citing “a huge spike” in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their students and staff.

Coordinator of District Communications Kelli Twomey confirmed that as of Monday evening, the district had 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 19 in students and eight in staff members, resulting in over 185 people quarantined due to exposure.

In a message to parents, the district informed that this presented issues in keeping campuses open not only with respect to safety, but staffing, as they experience “shortages of staffing due to quarantining a class” as well as in other areas such as food and transportation.

The return to distance learning, the message said, will remain in place at least until January, at which point the district will reevaluate whether it is safe to reopen their facilities.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.