Tahoe Truckee Waldorf School celebrates ribbon cutting for Wild River Campus
- Open House: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- Time: 5:00–7:00 p.m.
- Location: Tahoe Truckee Waldorf School – Wild River Campus, 12640 Union Mills Rd. Truckee, CA
- More Info: http://www.tahoetruckeewaldorf.org
TRUCKEE, Calif.— Tahoe Truckee Waldorf School celebrated the grand opening of its new Wild River Campus on October 30, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Truckee and attended by students, families, faculty, and community members. The expansive new campus represents an exciting chapter of growth for the school, expanding opportunities for hands-on, nature-based education rooted in Waldorf principles.
The celebration featured remarks from school leadership, performances by students, and tours of the new facilities surrounded by Tahoe’s natural beauty. The Wild River Campus provides an inspiring environment designed to support creativity, community, and experiential learning from early childhood through middle school.
Families interested in learning more are invited to attend the Wild River – Truckee Tahoe Waldorf School Open House on November 19 for an inspirational evening and a special look into their unique TK/K-7 classroom experience. Visit with their teachers, meet the community, learn about each class, and discover and experience their grounded learning approach and time tested educational and developmental philosophy. Child care and activity provided!
