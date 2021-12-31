Tahoe-Truckee weather: Clear weekend, then possibly more snow
The weekend will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies, though snow returns to the forecast starting Monday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of snow after 2 p.m. today. Highs will reach 29, with lows dropping to 5. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today.
New Year’s Day will see highs of 33, with lows of 10 that night. Expect highs of 35 on Sunday, with lows dropping to 19.
There’s a 30% chance of snow on Monday, with under a half-inch of accumulation expected. Highs will climb to 34, with lows settling at 25 that night.
The chance of snow will remain in the forecast Tuesday to Thursday.
Highs on Tuesday will reach 36, on Wednesday they’ll get to 41, and on Thursday hit 43.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User