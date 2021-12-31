Tahoe-Truckee weather: Clear weekend, then possibly more snow

The weekend will bring sunny to mostly sunny skies, though snow returns to the forecast starting Monday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of snow after 2 p.m. today. Highs will reach 29, with lows dropping to 5. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today.

New Year’s Day will see highs of 33, with lows of 10 that night. Expect highs of 35 on Sunday, with lows dropping to 19.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Monday, with under a half-inch of accumulation expected. Highs will climb to 34, with lows settling at 25 that night.

The chance of snow will remain in the forecast Tuesday to Thursday.





Highs on Tuesday will reach 36, on Wednesday they’ll get to 41, and on Thursday hit 43.