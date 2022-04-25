Tahoe-Truckee weather: Cool temps this week
The rain and snow are gone, and cool temperatures are expected through this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be partly sunny, with highs around 58. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and tonight. Lows will drop to 34.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that day, and 10 to 15 mph that night. Lows will land around 26.
The rest of the week will be mostly sunny to sunny.
Highs will climb to 56 on Wednesday, 49 on Thursday, and 57 on Friday. Lows will range from 25 to 31.
The weekend will be sunny. Saturday’s high will hit 60, and Sunday’s will reach 59.
