Tahoe-Truckee weather: Slight chance of rain, snow showers next week

A slight chance of rain and snow showers has entered the forecast for next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 57. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 28.

It’ll be sunny through the work week.

Highs will reach 57 on Wednesday, 47 on Thursday, and 58 on Friday. Lows will land between 25 and 31 all three nights.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60. Lows will drop to 32.

Expect sunny skies Sunday, with highs at 60 and lows around 34.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers Monday. Highs will climb to 56.