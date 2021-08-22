Tahoe visitor files lawsuit after being startled by bear in dumpster
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe visitor has filed a lawsuit after suffering injuries while trying to flee from a bear he encountered when opening a dumpster.
The Times Herald, Bay Area News Group, reported on Friday that the man filed a complaint last week against a condominium association and Waste Management in Washoe County alleging a bear-proof latch was defective and neither agency did anything about the problem until after the man was injured.
According to the report, a man from Davis, California, and his wife, rented a property in the Incline Crest condo complex during Labor Day week in 2019.
The man was apparently walking his dog on the grounds and went to a trash bin to dispose of the droppings and “had to fiddle” with the latch. Upon opening the dumpster he was immediately surprised by a bear and, while trying to get away, the man fell to the ground and tore his Achilles tendon which required surgery.
The report also said he also had back surgery which was a result of the fall.
It goes on to say the year-round residents knew of the issue but the plaintiff was not warned.
The report said the man is seeking $15,000 in compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages and court fees.
