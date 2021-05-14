Tahoe Vista Boat Launch closed to motorized vessels for 2021 season

FROM A RELEASE:

Due to below anticipated lake levels, the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area (TVRA) boat launch will not open to motorized vessels for the 2021 boating season.

Non-motorized crafts will have access to the launch following a self-assessment for aquatic invasive species using the Clean, Drain, and Dry method.

According to updated data received this week from the USGS, California’s snowpack is just 6% of average and Lake Tahoe’s water levels are at a five-year low. In a recent media statement, the U.S. District Court Water Master based in Reno explained that winter runoff has already peaked for the season, and water levels are predicted to “reach a critical low point, with lake levels reaching the natural rim by late summer.”

The TVRA boat launch is limited by the depth of water covering a sandbar at the exit of the marina, adjacent to the marina’s bulkhead.

At this time, the water levels above the sandbar are measuring approximately one foot of depth, which is too low to safely allow passage of motorized vessels.

With this closure, the TVRA lakeside parking lot will now open on Friday, May 28, allowing the District to complete a critical element of the National Avenue sewer pump station rehabilitation project ahead of schedule.

The TVRA beach will remain open. Our seasonal kayak and standup paddleboard concessionaire will operate as scheduled. Visitors are advised to please avoid the construction zone upon arrival to TVRA and plan for extra time to accommodate for summer crowds and offsite parking.

The NTPUD thanks the boating community for their patience and understanding. We hope to see you at the TVRA boat launch next year. Boaters are encouraged to seek alternative launch locations across the North Lake Tahoe region. To find another launch location please visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com .

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District