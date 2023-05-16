Tahoe Vista boat launch to open for first time in two years on holiday weekend

The boat launch at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area will open for the first time in two years on Memorial Day holiday weekend.

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — The boat launch at Tahoe Vista Recreation Area will open for the first time in two years on Memorial Day holiday weekend, pending water levels, the North Tahoe Public Utility District announced on Monday.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District will open the boat launch at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area for the first time in two years on Friday, May 26, 2023, pending water levels.

“Following this historic winter, we are excited to welcome the boating community back to Tahoe Vista,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., NTPUD general manager/CEO. “Lake Tahoe water levels are rising daily, and we are on track to open Memorial Day weekend and have a great boating season here in North Tahoe.”

The Tahoe Vista boat launch will open Friday, May 26, and through June 23, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from May 26. Beginning Saturday, June 24, the launch will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Operations beyond Labor Day weekend will be weather dependent, staffing and demand.

2023 Launch Fees

Residents may purchase a one-time launch pass for $17. For non-residents the fee for a one-time launch pass is $60 ($17 launch fee and $43 environmental and facility impact fee). One-time launch fees may be purchased in-person at the TVRA boat launch via credit card only, no cash will be accepted at the launch ramp.

Residents may purchase a boat launch season pass (unlimited launches) for $170. For non-residents the boat launch season pass fee is $600.

Season passes can be purchased online in advance at http://www.ntpud.org , and must be picked up in person at the District’s main office in Tahoe Vista, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Verification of NTPUD residency is required to receive the resident rate. NTPUD residency is defined as a property owner who pays the district’s community facilities district fee on their property tax bill. For renters, the owner of your property must assign resident benefits to you by completing the NTPUD Assignment of Benefits Form, prior to purchase.

More information about the district’s Resident Benefit Program is available online at http://www.ntpud.org .

No Commercial Activity

For 2023, the NTPUD will not sell a commercial boat launch pass and no commercial boating activity will be allowed at the Tahoe Vista ramp. Commercial activity includes, but is not limited to, such items as meeting guests, loading, and unloading guests, training or instructing guests on vessel operations, supervising vessel operations, or conducting commercial business of any kind.

Aquatic Invasive Species Inspections

The Tahoe Vista Boat ramp will be open only to motorized vessels that have received a TRPA Aquatic Invasive Species inspection prior to launch. Inspections will not be available at the ramp. For a list of inspection locations and hours, visit http://www.tahoeboatinspections.com .

Lake Tahoe Scenic Overlook and Trail Project

The district’s Lake Tahoe Scenic Overlook and Trail Enhancement Project is also underway at the TVRA. The scenic overlook and trail are closed to the public through the end of June. This project will enhance the scenic overlook and install a new ADA-accessible paved pathway leading to Lake Tahoe.

TVRA Dredging Project Update

The district has received all of the permits needed for the TVRA dredging and bulkhead improvement project, however, given the current snowpack and water level in Lake Tahoe, the TVRA boat ramp will operate for the summer boating season without the need for dredging.

The higher water levels also increase the cost of dredging and littoral drift (movement of sand underwater), particularly over the winter months, which may re-establish a sand bar before the lake drops to a water level where the dredging benefits are realized. With those factors in mind, district staff have identified 2024 as the first opportunity to revisit the project with a focus on maximizing the value of the dredging, while minimizing the impacts on peak use of boat launch.

More information about the Tahoe Vista Boat Launch can be found online at https://ntpud.org/ .

Source: NTPUD