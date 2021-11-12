Tahoe XC annual ski gear swap happening this weekend

Tahoe XC is set to host the annual cross-country and backcountry gear swap Nov. 13 and 14. This event is a major fundraiser for local nonprofit Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association and its year-round youth programs. Twenty percent commission of sales goes to supporting Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association youth programs. This two-day event will include equipment and clothing sales, both new and used, local food trucks and gear experts to help you find the perfect fit. Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association asks for a suggested donation of $10 to attend the swap and pre-registration is required.

This year’s ski swap will require pre-registration of a 45-minute time slot. Time slots are offered Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Each time slot is restricted to 25 people. “We’ve learned that through this time slot reservation system, along with our gear experts assisting shoppers, the swap experience is more enjoyable and successful,” said Tahoe XC Executive Director Ben Grasseschi.

“Whether you come on Saturday morning or Sunday afternoon, there’s plenty of gear to go around,” says Grasseschi. Gear you can expect to find include skate, classic, racing and touring skis, boots and poles, backcountry gear, splitboards, snowshoes, athletic clothing, among many other items.

Volunteers are needed to run the swap, and will receive the benefit of a pre-shop prior to the public. Visit Tahoe XC to learn more about the Ski Swap and how to reserve your spot, sell your gear, and/or become a volunteer.

Together, Tahoe XC and Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association serve the Tahoe community. The value of Tahoe XC comes in the form of recreation access to high quality groomed ski trails, public ski lessons and developed year-round, youth programs provided by Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association.

Tahoe XC is a public benefit corporation that runs the recreation facility, including the only developed cross-country ski center in the Tahoe Basin. All profits are used for ski operations and to subsidize Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association programs. Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association is a nonprofit that upholds the mission of promoting outdoor oriented lifestyle for children and adults through education, cross-country skiing, and other self-powered recreation.

Source: Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association

Provided photo