Tahoe Yacht Club hosts fundraiser for junior sailors
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Yacht Club is inviting members and guests to a fundraiser and presentation from club sailor Erica Mattson Siegel about her experience competing in the Pacific Cup.
Siegel and her stepfather competed the roughly 3,000-mile race from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco last summer. The two managed to finish the trip in less than 14 days, sailing their Moore 24 vessel named Accelerando to a seventh-place finish in their division.
The presentation will take place at the Tahoe Yacht Club in Tahoe City at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event costs $20 per person and $10 for children under age 12. Soup, salad, bread, and dessert will be provided.
All proceeds go toward supporting the Tahoe Yacht Club’s junior sailing program. For reservations call 530-581-4700 or email gm@tahoeyc.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.