Tahoe Yacht Club hosts fundraiser for junior sailors

Tahoe Yacht Club's Erica Mattson Siegel and her stepfather make their way under the Golden Gate Bridge as they complete the Pacific Cup race.

Courtesy Tahoe Yacht Club

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Yacht Club is inviting members and guests to a fundraiser and presentation from club sailor Erica Mattson Siegel about her experience competing in the Pacific Cup.

Siegel and her stepfather competed the roughly 3,000-mile race from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco last summer. The two managed to finish the trip in less than 14 days, sailing their Moore 24 vessel named Accelerando to a seventh-place finish in their division.

The presentation will take place at the Tahoe Yacht Club in Tahoe City at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event costs $20 per person and $10 for children under age 12. Soup, salad, bread, and dessert will be provided.

All proceeds go toward supporting the Tahoe Yacht Club’s junior sailing program. For reservations call 530-581-4700 or email gm@tahoeyc.com .