TRUCKEE, Calif.– If the best thing you can do for climate change is to vote, the Tahoe Youth Action Team is on it. The youth division of the North Tahoe chapter of the non-partisan climate solutions organization Citizens’ Climate Lobby, held a voter registration drive at Truckee High School on April 30 and May 2 and registered over 70 new voters.

In California, young people can “pre-register” to vote at 16 or 17 years of age and will be automatically registered when they turn 18. Those who are 18 can fully register. TYAT registered and pre-registered over 70 new voters.

Working with Assistant Principal Jason Estabrook to arrange the logistics of the drive, teams of TYAT students, with a CCL adult volunteer to act as a resource, visited junior and senior Student Success classes. The TYAT students explained the importance and benefits of voting and helped students register or pre-register online at the California Secretary of State’s website. They passed out candy and voter stickers to everyone in the classes. They also had a hallway voter registration table during the morning break.

TYAT worked with the Civics Center to publicize and organize the voter registration drive. The Civics Center is a non-partisan organization with a mission to make voter registration part of every high school in America. Truckee resident Sue Sorensen, a member of Elders Action Network, introduced TYAT to the Civics Center and encouraged the voter registration drive.x

“The drive went really well, and I think we are all happy with the outcome and hope to do a another one when fall rolls around,” said Tahoe Youth Action Team registers young voters at Truckee High School.