Tahoe Youth Action Team wins national Great School Electrification Challenge

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe Youth Action Team, the youth division of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, has won first place in CCL’s national “Great School Electrification Challenge.” This contest called for student groups to work to get their school district to pass a decarbonization resolution to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions produced from school buildings and operations.

CCL’s National Youth Action Team provided support for local student groups to pursue a resolution and established a point system for groups to score the actions they took to do so. Said Sharon Bagatell, CCL’s Youth Action Coordinator, “The Great School Electrification Challenge provides a framework for students to engage civically in their own communities. As the most important users of school buildings, students have both a unique stake and a unique power to advocate for change, As they take action and earn points for the Challenge, they learn a lot about how systems work and how to effectively make change in the world around them.”

One of CCL’s policy goals is to promote building electrification and the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive 2022 climate legislation passed by Congress, in communities around the country where CCL’s over 400 volunteer-run chapters are located.

At the beginning of 2023, TYAT, led by Truckee High School senior Keira Scott, made a strategic decision to convince the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to increase its commitment to sustainability and reduction of GHG emissions.

Shortly thereafter, CCL’s National Youth Action Team announced the “Great School Electrification Challenge,” and TYAT entered. Their work in drafting and presenting a resolution to the TTUSD school board and building community support for it was so skilled, respectful and effective, they were invited to present to last June’s national CCL conference in Washington, D.C. Truckee High School senior Keira Scott and junior Sophia Martin received special CCL California scholarships to travel to the conference. While there, they also lobbied Congress with 1000 other CCL volunteers from around the country to urge strong legislative action on climate change.

TYAT students are in continuing discussions with TTUSD on the goals of the proposed resolution. They urged the school district to create a dedicated sustainability director position, which the district has done, and they are looking forward to announcement of that hire. They are now planning to urge the sustainability director to undertake, with community input, a greenhouse gas inventory and a climate action and sustainability plan for the district.

“We are incredibly proud of the Tahoe Youth Action Team,” said Deirdre Henderson, Group Leader of the North Tahoe CCL chapter. “They are making a difference in our community and advocating for their futures by setting and pursuing important climate goals and mastering the substantive, respectful, persistent advocacy approach that Citizens’ Climate Lobby is known for.”