TahoeAlerts: Stay informed about emergencies throughout the Lake Tahoe region

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – In collaboration with surrounding cities and counties, Placer County announced the launch of TahoeAlerts, an emergency notification system locator.

Using GPS technology, TahoeAlerts simplifies emergency notification registration for residents and visitors throughout the Tahoe region. Online visitors can simply log on to http://www.tahoealerts.com , and enter their address or location to locate the emergency notification system in their immediate area.

This one-stop resource for the various emergency alert systems is available in different regions, encompassing Placer, El Dorado, Nevada, Douglas, Alpine, and Washoe counties, as well as Truckee, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe.

A screenshot of TahoeAlert’s website. Provided

“TahoeAlerts is a game-changer for keeping residents and visitors informed about potential emergencies throughout the Lake Tahoe region,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Conners. “By simplifying the signup process and highlighting the various alert systems available, we’re empowering everyone to be safe and proactive.”

“With so many jurisdictions around Lake Tahoe, it can be difficult for the community to know which government entity is responsible for sending emergency alerts in their area, and where to go to sign up for those alerts,” said El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Troy Morton. “This is an extremely beneficial tool the public can use to easily obtain that information.”

“With Lake Tahoe’s pristine beauty comes a unique set of emergency-response procedures and challenges,” said Douglas County Emergency Manager Kara Easton. “We encourage Tahoe Basin residents and visitors to sign up for emergency alerts through the TahoeAlerts platform to stay up-to-date on the latest information, ensuring Lake Tahoe remains an enjoyable and safe world-class destination.”

The TahoeAlerts education campaign relies on a multi-pronged approach to reach the public. Posters are displayed at Tahoe-Truckee Area Rapid Transit (TART) bus stop kiosks, commercials are running on Truckee Tahoe Radio and flyers will be distributed throughout the region and social media outreach will amplify messages.

Sign up for emergency alerts throughout the Lake Tahoe region at http://www.tahoealerts.com .