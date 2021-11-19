Tahoe’s AJ Hurt claims World Cup points

AJ Hurt

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Local alpine racer AJ Hurt continued her strong start to the season last weekend, picking up World Cup points for the second time this year at events in Austria.

Following a 20th-place finish in giant slalom last month, Hurt, 20, finished 26th in parallel on Saturday to earn five cup points.

Teammate and another racer with local ties, Nina O’Brien, 23, finished 30th to also claim cup points.

MILLER, ANDERSON LAND US SKI & SNOWBOARD SPOTS

A pair of Tahoe athletes landed on U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s latest announcement for the 2021-22 snowboard team.

Truckee’s Toby Miller returns as a member of the halfpipe squad. Miller, 21, claimed a bronze medal during the 2020 X Games in the snowboard super pipe session.

Longtime U.S. Ski & Snowboard rider and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, was also among those named to this year’s team. South Tahoe’s Anderson, 31, won a pair of X Games gold medals this year on top of a World Cup win in slopestyle. She will compete for U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s big air and slopestyle team.

Members of the team receive access to coaching, trainers, and financial support. Competition this year includes tryout events ahead of the Olympics. The season is set to kickoff with the year’s first competition from Dec. 2 to 4 in Colorado.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com