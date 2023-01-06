Tahoe’s Hurt out for season with injury

AJ Hurt

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Team Palisades Tahoe alpine racer AJ Hurt’s season is over after having surgery to repair ligaments in her left ankle.

The North Tahoe alumna said she straddled a gate while competing in a European Cup event last month and reinjured her ankle.

“Although it’s not easy to be injured, almost every athlete has to go through it at one point in their career, and it is what it is,” Hurt posted to her Instagram page . “In the meantime it’s been very nice to spend my first Christmas at home since I was 16! I am also looking forward to cheering on all of my teammates for the rest of the season!”

Hurt had a difficult start to the 2022-23 season. She had four World Cup starts but each time was unable make it down the course during her first run. Hurt’s best result of the season came on the North American Cup tour, posting a third-place finish in giant slalom at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado. She also took 25th last month in slalom in European Cup racing.

Hurt, 22, was the 2019 North American Cup downhill and combined champion. She represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China where she took 34th in slalom. Hurt finished last season ranked 89th in the World Cup standings.

“I’m going to miss competing a lot in the next couple months, but it’s only going to help me come back stronger,” added Hurt.