Tahoe’s iconic cross-country event, The Great Ski Race, returns March 2

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Hurry and sign up now for The Great Ski Race, set for Sunday March 2 at Tahoe XC in Tahoe City. Registration fees go up on Sunday night, Feb. 16. Until then, the race fee is $85 for adults and $40 for kids younger than 18.

“It’s an iconic part of the experience of being here in the wintertime,” said Doug Read, co-director for the race. “Even the most novice cross-country skier can accomplish it, see some beautiful terrain and enjoy a great time with a bunch of fun people.”

This year, there’s a new 10km course that will circle solely within the boundaries of Tahoe Cross-Country Center in Tahoe City. The traditional 26km course will zoom as usual from the original start zone at Tahoe XC up the seven-mile hill to Starratt Pass, around Mt. Watson, and back through forest trails to the finish line in Tahoe XC where the party begins. Registration will be capped at 800. Register here for either the new 10k course or the traditional 26k route.

“It’s the best deal right now until mid-February. Then the price goes up to $100 for adults,” said Dirk Schoonmaker, also race co-director. “You can still save quite a bit.”

With the current cold temperatures and the recent fresh snow, the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team, which puts on the race, is holding strong that this year’s race will be as nice to ski as many others have been.

The new 10k course is $10 beneath the full price for adults and $5 less for kids under 18. All registrations include a commemorative T- shirt, hot lunch, and live music. Prizes for the 26k race will go to the top winners as well as winners of various age groups, according to gender. For the 10k race, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers according to gender, Schoonmaker said.

For more information about the race, the course, wave starts, soup station, finish area, etc. go to thegreatskirace.com .

This event is the primary fundraising event for Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue (TNSAR). Proceeds are used to purchase equipment for the team members and support winter survival and avalanche education programs sponsored and conducted by the team.