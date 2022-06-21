‘Tahoe’s Plastic Problem’ exhibit brings hands-on education to Sand Harbor Visitor Center

The new microplastics exhibit featured at the Sand Harbor Visitor Center in Lake Tahoe.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Visitors to Sand Harbor State Park will now be able to enjoy an informational, hands-on exhibit where they can learn more about protecting Lake Tahoe from plastic pollution.

The display, titled Tahoe’s Plastic Problem, teaches families how to properly identify different types of plastic, the importance of recycling them properly, and how to keep them out of our waterways. The exhibit was developed by the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, with funding provided by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management.

“We hope visitors who come to enjoy Lake Tahoe’s crystal-clear water can also learn how to take care of it. The exhibit shows people how much plastic makes it into the lake, where it accumulates, and how it’s broken down into microplastics,” said BSMM Bureau Chief Daren Winkelman in a press release. “BSMM is excited to partner with the Nevada Division of State Parks to teach locals and tourists about ways to reduce plastic use and keep our beautiful Lake Tahoe clean and plastic-free. We also want to give a special thanks to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center for their continued work on this important issue.”

TERC has been conducting microplastic source and implication research in Lake Tahoe since the summer of 2018. With more and more tourists visiting the Tahoe Basin, NDEP hopes this display will encourage visitors to make eco-friendly, sustainable choices that will protect Lake Tahoe’s pristine beauty and surrounding ecosystem for generations to come.

The new exhibit at Sand Harbor is a replica of one designed by TERC and TWSA. The original display, housed at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village, was funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant administered by NDEP’s Nonpoint Source Pollution Management Program.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of the Tahoe’s Plastic Problem exhibit and use the hashtag #BreakFreeFromPlastic.

For more information, visit http://parks.nv.gov .

To learn more about the Tahoe Science Center, visit https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu .

Source: Nevada Department of Conservation and natural Resources