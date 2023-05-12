Tahoe’s Schoonmaker earns A Team nod

JC Schoonmaker.

Courtesy U.S. Ski & Snowboard

PARK CITY, Utah — Tahoe City’s JC Schoonmaker is one of two men’s Nordic skiers to earn an A Team nomination from U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

The program on Tuesday announced its nominations for the 2023-24 season and Schoonmaker, 22, is the region’s lone representative going into next winter.

“This past season was an important one for USA cross country ski racing, with the men moving up to sixth in the Nation’s Cup standings and earning the maximum World Cup quota for the first time in our history,” said Chris Grover, the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team Program Director, in a Tuesday’s announcement. “We also witnessed the USA squad fighting for third in the overall Nation’s Cup going into the last weekend of racing. As we set our sights on the 2023-24 season, we have aspirations of exceeding this past year’s performances by focusing on key strategies in technique, equipment and preparation. We have a young team that is still building valuable experience on the World Cup, and will no doubt turn more heads in the coming years.”

Schoonmaker, a 2022 Olympian, finished ninth at this season’s world championships in Slovenia, while also claiming a pair of top-10 finishes on the World Cup circuit. He finished the season ranked 71st in the World Cup cross-country standings.

Each athlete who accepts a nomination to the program will receive top-of-the-line athletic and medical support, coaching, and training.

An official Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team announcement will be made in the early fall.