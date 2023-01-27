Tahoe’s Schoonmaker to compete for U23 World Championship
WHISTLER, Canada — Tahoe City’s JC Schoonmaker will be among 22 athletes representing the U.S. at the FIS Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships.
Earlier in the week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced its list of athletes for the competition, which takes place in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada and begins Saturday.
Schoonmaker, 22, last competed on Jan. 7 in Val di Fiemme, Italy, where he finished the World Cup race in 57th. He is currently ranked 20 in the World Cup sprint standings and is ranked seventh in the U23 World Cup standings.
Schoonmaker last competed in the U23 championships in 2021. He took 39th in the 15-kilometer race and was 26th in the 1.4-kilometer sprint.
The Nordic Junior and U23 World Ski Championships will feature 38 countries and 530 athletes. The race can be live streamed at http://www.wjc2023.ca.
