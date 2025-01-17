Tahoe’s seniors redefine aging on the slopes and beyond

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe basin is home to a fierce community of seniors who have redefined what it means to age. From skiing the world’s peaks to embracing artistic passions, these individuals are proving that life after retirement can be as thrilling as ever. With clubs like the Penguin Ski Club and the Tahoe Donner Senior Alpine Ski Group, seniors can build vibrant, active communities of like-minded friends.

Cheryl Lawson: The Snowboarding Great-Grandma

Cheryl Lawson, 80, is a powerhouse of energy and enthusiasm. A longtime Tahoe resident, Lawson balances her roles as a great-grandmother, artist, and athlete. With an Epic Pass in hand, she hits the slopes with her great-grandchildren, skis and snowboards across the U.S. and Europe, and still finds time to contribute to the local art scene through the Tahoe Art League.

“I am going to be riding when I’m 80,” Lawson had said—and she delivered. She recently returned from a three-week ski trip to Croatia and makes it to the slopes at least a couple of times a week. “It’s like an addiction,” she said. Lawson’s athletic journey began at 16, learning to ski at Squaw Valley, and expanded in 1999 to snowboarding. Her competitive spirit saw her racing against—and beating—20-year-olds in her ski club, Rusty Bindings.

“I like to try a lot of stuff. Not great at any of them–but I can say I’ve tried a lot of them,” she said, reflecting on a lifetime of activities including pickleball, mountain biking, and even motorcycling. Lawson’s passion for life is infectious, whether she’s on her E-bike, painting Tahoe’s black bears, or boating on the lake.

Heinz Neiger, Caspar Hirsbrunner, Gary Burch: Lifelong Swiss Adventurers

For Heinz Neiger, Caspar Hirsbrunner, and Gary Burch—three skiers hailing from Switzerland—life’s adventures have revolved around their love of the mountains. With 45 years of adventures together under their belts, they aren’t planning on stopping anytime soon.

Neiger, originally from Gossau ZH, moved to South Lake Tahoe after emigrating from Switzerland in 1975. His life has been defined by healthy living. “I had my bumps in my life, believe me,” Neiger said, recounting his recovery from a heart attack, a bike accident that fractured his neck, and a stroke. Despite these challenges, he has embraced life with gusto, skiing extensively and staying active with daily workouts.

Neiger credits his longevity to clean eating, his wife’s homemade soups and breads, and a love of local honey. Though he no longer skis as intensely as in his youth, his connection to the mountains remains.

Neiger reminisced about skiing down snowy Swiss roads as a child, watching streets plowed by horse-drawn sleds, and hearing the low hum of American bombers overhead during WWII.

Hirsbrunner, from Sumiswald, recalls skiing through snowy streets as a child in Switzerland, when the sport was more practical than recreational. “We’d ski down in the morning and carry the skis back after class,” he said. That humble beginning led him to a career as a ski instructor, and eventually to the slopes of Tahoe, where he still skis regularly at age 86.

For Hirsbrunner, staying active has been a cornerstone of his health. Whether biking or skiing, his mantra is simple: consistency. “You can’t do nothing for a month and then go crazy on the slopes,” he said.

Raised on a Swiss farm near Lungern, skiing was “for city boys,” Burch’s father used to say. But Burch’s desire for adventure led him to America on Thanksgiving night in 1962. Though farming brought him to Sonoma, California, skiing eventually became a passion.

Burch emphasized the power of strong teams and stress-free work environments in longevity. “Good people behind me made all the difference,” he said.

From left to right: Caspar Hirsbrunner, Gary Burch, and Heinz Neiger. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

Nan Brown: A New Chapter on the Slopes

Nan Brown, who lives in Tahoe City, embraced skiing later in life after moving to the area as a widow. Joining local ski groups like Tahoe Donner Senior Ski Group and Palisades’ Locker Room helped her find purpose and a new community. “When I got up here, I had never lived by myself before. I knew I had to make myself get up and do stuff,” she said. “Living up here, you see people follow their bliss.”

Now 85, Brown skis regularly, including with friends in their 90s. Her commitment to staying active extends beyond skiing; she joined CrossFit and appreciates its empowering mindset. “We work out so we can play hard and challenge ourselves.”

Pat Lucas: Ski Tours and Stress-Free Living

At 92, Pat Lucas continues to inspire with her active lifestyle. A former ice skater, Lucas began skiing at 40 and quickly excelled, crediting her background in skating for her smooth transition. She leads ski tours in Europe and participated in the Penguin Ski Group. “It’s important to have buddies to ski with,” she said.

With 11 great-grandchildren and 14 grandchildren, Lucas stays youthful through her strong family connections and the stress-free lifestyle she has cultivated. “Interactions with people keep us young,” she said.

Pat Lucas celebrating her 90th birthday. Provided / Pat Lucas

In the Tahoe region, the passion for skiing and outdoor adventures transcends age. These seniors are living proof that staying active and engaged leads to a vibrant life. Whether through art, sports, or community, they show that aging in Tahoe is less about slowing down and more about leaning into adventure.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.