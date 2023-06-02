Tail wagger: Big Blue Adventure to host first dog-friendly run

The inaugural Tail Wagger Dog-Friendly 5K & 1-Miler, benefiting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, will get underway Sunday morning.

Provided/Big Blue Adventure

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After years of organizing triathlons, off-road endurance races, trail runs, and other events, Big Blue Adventure is throwing a bone to the dog lovers of the Tahoe region.

The inaugural Tail Wagger Dog-Friendly 5K & 1-Miler is set for Sunday in Tahoe City and will benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

“It makes sense that they’d be the beneficiary,” said Todd Jackson, Big Blue Adventure founder and president. “They do a great job in the region.”

Big Blue Adventure, founded in 2002, organizes endurance races throughout the Tahoe region, but has yet to host an event catering to dogs and their owners.

“Over the years people have said, ‘You guys should do a dog event,'” said Jackson. “Then I had a couple of people this year say it to me again, and that they’d be willing to help.”

The race, set for Sunday at 8:30 a.m., will take place at North Tahoe Regional Park on a relatively flat course that features a mix of dirt trails along with a section of the paved Pam Emmerick Memorial Trail. Participants and their dogs have the option of running along a 5-kilomter course or a 1-mile course.

“We’re excited to bring this event to dog lovers throughout Tahoe and Truckee,” said Jackson. “Those without a four-legged friend are welcome to join too. It’ll be a great morning and special to be part of the inaugural run of what’s sure to become an annual tradition.”

Big Blue Adventure typically opens its racing season with the Truckee Running Festival, but this year the organization, “decided to do something different,” said Jackson, who added the Big Blue Adventure hasn’t ruled out bringing the festival back to Truckee in the future.

The Tail Wagger Dog-Friendly 5K & 1-Miler is set for Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The festival will include a barbecue and vendors: Alibi Ale Works, Blind Dog Coffee. Hot Diggity Dog and Cat. Humane Society of Truckee–Tahoe. Love Live Tahoe, One Hope Wines, Pet Station, Snack’s Snacks Dog Desserts, Tahoe Forest Health System, Tian Design. Wild & Ruff, Wylie’s Animal Rescue.

Registration for the event is available at http://www.tailwagger5k.com , and can also be done on race day from 7-8 a.m. Cost to participate in the race is $55 for a runner and their pet.

“Pet owners are pretty enthusiastic and so I think it’s going to fun to be able bring you dog to an event,” said Jackson. “Over the years, we’d get a bunch of inquiries — can I bring my dog? And we always say no because you can’t have a dog on the course. Finally, you can bring your dog and run.”