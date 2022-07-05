Take a hike: The continuing evolution of the Tahoe Rim Trail

Construction on the trial began at Luther Pass in 1984, with volunteers coming out to the trails to get the work done every day.

Provided/TRTA

Lake Tahoe has become one of the most sought after places in the world to not only live at, but to explore. With rich history and immersion into the wilderness, backcountry trails in the Tahoe Basin give an up-close experience with nature like none other. Imagine a world where it was impossible to reach and explore hidden gems within the basin. Glenn Hampton thought about this potential future in 1981, and decided to get to work to create a way for anyone to hike or ride the entire circumference around Lake Tahoe.

STARTED AS AN IDEA

“Glen Hampton worked for the Forest Service and had a dream of a trail that circled Lake Tahoe,” said the Tahoe Rim Trail’s Developmental Director Veronica Long. “It was established back in the early eighties and construction started in the mid-eighties after they got permitting and approval.” Although the trail was originally proposed to be 150 miles, the trail eventually grew larger and is now a 200 mile-long trail system.

“The process took a lot longer than they thought to complete the trail. I think they were envisioning it was only going to take a few years, but it ended up taking 20 years to complete the trails,” said Long. “The final loop wasn’t completed until 2001.”

The trail, which would take a total of 10 to 12 days to hike in total, is broken up into nine major segments. The first segment begins in Tahoe City and spans to Brockway Summit, totalling 20.2 miles. The segment features beautiful views of Watson Lake, along with the Truckee River Canyon. The segments are divided where the highways cross through the trailheads. This allows hikers to trek an individual trail in a day, or spend multiple days completing the entire loop. Trails within the TRT include Brockway Summit to Mt. Rose and Tahoe Meadows, which is also 20.2 miles long, and brings explorers to the highest point on the trail at Relay Peak. From there, the next segment spans to Spooner Summit, with views of Christopher Loop and Marlette Lake View available to all.

A view from the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Provided/TRTA

From Spooner Summit to the Kingsbury South Connector, hikers can enjoy 19 miles of ancient fir trees and panoramic views of both the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley. From the South Connector to Big Meadow, there is a pass under the highest peak in the Lake Tahoe Basin, while also giving campers the opportunity to visit and even camp out at Star Lake. From Big Meadow to Echo Lakes, the trail merges into the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, and for 18.3 miles, there’s opportunity to enjoy alpine lakes and wildflower displays, before reaching the longest segment of the trail: Echo Lakes to Barker Pass.

The 32.5 miles of the segment passes several more alpine lakes, including Lake Aloha, before bringing hikers back to the first segment in Tahoe City. In the last segment of the trail, an abundance of wildlife can be seen, along with creeks and wildflowers that eventually lead into Page Meadows.

“By providing a path around the trail, we have given people a place they can experience nature and everyone can be on the same path and use that same sacrifice to the wilderness,” said Long. “By consolidating people on the one trail, they’re not going out exploring everywhere and trampling everything. They’re all on the same path.”

Glen Hampton envisioned a 150 mile loop that would follow the ridge tops of Tahoe, unknowing of how integral the trail would someday become in the basin.

Provided/TRTA

COMMUNITY OF VOLUNTEERS

The trail was initially pitched in 1981 by Hampton before the Tahoe Rim Trail Fund was formed in 1982 and granted nonprofit status. Construction initially began in 1984 at Luther Pass.

The first trailhead was completed in 1990 at Big Meadow in California and then 17 years later, the entire loop was completed at Stateline on the north shore. The work was done by volunteers, amounting to over 200,000 hours dedicated by members of the community. There’s plenty that goes into planning for a trail including what the optimal route for the paths would be, where water is going to be traveling, erosion, as well as the type of users that will be on the trail. Long explained that although there is a small team at the top of the association to organize, volunteer work on the trail is what truly allows it to keep functioning.

“We organize volunteers to build and maintain everything,” said Long. “Building reroutes and new trails is a very important part of what we do. But with 200 miles of trail, you have to put a lot of focus on the maintenance as well. There’s a lot of big pieces of what we do that people don’t necessarily think about; just because the trail is there doesn’t mean it’s good to go forever.”

Volunteers spend countless hours on the trail, clearing brush, rebuilding drainage areas, removing logs and other obstructions in the way of the path or any rebuilding, and taking care of erosion that might have happened due to continued use of the trail.

Long noted that the work of the volunteers and the association is what allows locals and visitors alike to continue recreating safely in Tahoe.

“Trails really do protect the wilderness and let people engage with it in a way that will protect the forest for years to come. People don’t want to protect something that they’ve never experienced,” said Long. “By giving people an opportunity to go out into the wilderness and fall in love with it, then hopefully they will think about that in the future and protect nature in general.”

The Tahoe Rim Trail was announced open on September 22, 2001 on the north shore of Lake Tahoe after over 200,000 hours of volunteer work was logged and around 17 years of work done.

Provided/TRTA

MORE VISITORS HIT THE TRAIL

Lake Tahoe has had an influx of visitors since the pandemic started in 2020. This heavily impacted the dynamic of hiking and outdoor recreation.

“More people were hitting the trail who had never hiked before,” said Long. “We found a lot more heavy use impacts from all of those people. We realized we need to educate the public on the proper way to sustainably recreate on the trail.”

A program called Taskforce Trailhead was launched in 2021 to address the concerns of sustainability. Volunteers were trained to go to trailheads on busy weekends and educate people about the “Leave No Trace” slogan in the basin. The volunteers are equipped with wilderness ethics which include reminding visitors to pick up their trash, carry enough water, and the prohibition of campfires in the basin.

“Tahoe is booming and we are seeing millions of visitors each year. The visitors are not going away,” said Long. “They’re coming more and more, and our biggest challenge is to create an infrastructure that can handle all of those people and this vision of how that can scale up. Focusing on improving the trail, maintaining quality and maintenance, and investing in infrastructure to accommodate more people will help.”