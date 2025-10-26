Take Care Tahoe encourages residents to store rraffic safety yard signs for winter
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – With wet winter weather on the way, Take Care Tahoe is asking residents to bring in their “Take it Slow, Tahoe” yard signs for the season.
More than 1,200 signs were distributed earlier this year and proudly displayed in neighborhoods across the Basin, reminding everyone to take it slow and drive mindfully.
“We live in an incredible community, and the participation in this campaign has been inspiring,” said Jaclyn Tain, Outreach Coordinator for the Tahoe Fund. “As we requested earlier this year, we’re asking folks to be good stewards by storing their signs indoors for the winter and ensuring they don’t end up in the environment.”
The Take Care Tahoe team asks that all signs, including those in high-visibility areas not directly in front of a home or business, be removed and stored indoors until spring.
