Take Care Tahoe hosts Tahoe Earth Week Challenge

Earth Week celebration at Palisades Tahoe.

Provided / Take Care Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – With the sun shining and snow melting, the seasons are finally changing in Tahoe. The onset of spring also welcomes the return of annual Earth Week festivals and events that encourage communities to take care of Tahoe.

On the North Shore, the Tahoe Truckee Earth Day Festival will take place Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Village at Palisades Tahoe. The South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College. Both of these family friendly events will include educational booths hosted by local environmental organizations, live music, and various food options.

Additionally, Take Care Tahoe will host the annual Tahoe Earth Week Challenge, featuring daily activities from Monday, April 17 through Saturday, April 22. Organized in collaboration with environmental and educational organizations around Tahoe and Truckee, activities are designed to be fun and informative for both kids and adults.

To participate in the Tahoe Earth Week Challenge, take photos or videos throughout the week aligned to the themes below and share the experiences with friends, family, teachers, or on social media using #EarthWeekTahoe.

Mother Nature Monday: Join the dark sky movement by turning off all outside lights at night, and check-out the Tahoe Nature Activity Books created by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Sciences.

Climate Action Tuesday: To be more mindful of greenhouse gas emissions related to transportation, choose to go for a walk or ride your bike instead of driving for errands.

Clean Water Wednesday: To combat plastic pollution, which never breaks down in the environment and is a major source of litter in Tahoe, stick to reusable water bottles and Drink Tahoe Tap.

Trash Free Thursday: Test out the new Citizen Science App by picking up trash and reporting what you found in the “That’s Not Natural” survey.

Healthy Forest Friday: Prepare for wildfire season by getting informed and involved with Tahoe Living with Fire. Watch educational videos about forest health and prescribed burns .

Send it Sustainably Saturday: Celebrate Earth Day by spending time outdoors in a new place. Learn and practice Leave No Trace principles on your adventure.

For more details and to get involved in Take Care Tahoe’s Earth Week activities, visit https://takecaretahoe.org/earthweek2023 and tag @takecaretahoe and #EarthWeekTahoe on Instagram and Facebook.