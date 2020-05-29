Take Care Tahoe targets visitors in new social distancing campaign

Take Care Tahoe launched a new campaign aimed at reminding visitors to "Go big on social distancing."

With California and other states easing shelter-in-place restrictions, visitors are already beginning to flock to the shores of Lake Tahoe.

“We know visitors are here either on a daily basis or as part-time residents coming to their homes,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson during the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association town hall meeting on May 21. “Our approach at the county level has continued to be on education … moving into the summer season that will be the county’s focus.”

In order to encourage visitor responsibility amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Take Care Tahoe has launched a new campaign featuring digital billboards along the main interstates and highways leading into the basin.

The digital billboards are located on Interstate 80 and Interstate 50 in California, and Highway 395/580 in Nevada. The campaign makes use of a lighthearted approach, according to Take Care Tahoe, with messages like “Attention Humans. Social distancing applies to everyone. Yes, this means you,” and “Go big on social distancing.”

The digital billboards were made possible by funding support from Placer County, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau and the Tahoe Fund.

“We are working collaboratively with public health officials, local government, community and business leaders to ensure visitors and residents can enjoy America’s Favorite Lake with peace of mind,” said Carol Chaplin, CEO and president of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, in today’s news release. “While we’re all so relieved to be returning to a degree of normalcy, we’re encouraging visitors and locals more than ever to abide by guidelines in support of our beloved environment and world-class outdoor destination.”

Take Care Tahoe has also made campaign material available for community use. Those who are interested can print signs, or place and order through the Take Care Tahoe order form. Campaign material also includes a suite of social media posts that are available for use.

“We want organizations and especially businesses around the region to know that these materials exist and are available for their use. Sharing a cohesive message that is repeated by many partners will help ensure visitors and our local residents know how they can help keep each other and those most vulnerable safe,” said Crew Stover, program and outreach coordinator at the Tahoe Fund, a Take Care Tahoe partner, in today’s release. “Our intention with this campaign is to help remind folks that even if they are on vacation, COVID-19 is not. We need to continue to practice social distancing if we want to keep things open in our community.”

Businesses and organizations interested in viewing and using the signs can find the materials here.

“I think the signs look great, but also send a unified message around Tahoe and Truckee,” said Yvonne Burch-Lucas, general manager of Wild Cherries Coffee House in Truckee, in the release. Burch-Lucas requested the signs in order to remind customers of the importance of social distancing in the popular coffee shop.

Take Care Tahoe is comprised of more than 50 partners, including nonprofits, local businesses, and land managers. The collaboration of partners are encouraging businesses, HOAs, and public agencies to use and share its messages through their social media channels and with those who visit their businesses, recreation sites and trailheads.

To learn more, visit http://www.takecaretahoe.org.