TAMBA completes ‘world-class’ trail on Tahoe’s West Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service has completed the Stanford Rock Trail on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.

The project involved more than three years of hand-built singletrack construction, yielding more than five miles of trail with over 2,200 feet of elevation gain. The project increases trail access for non-motorized users including mountain bikers, hikers and equestrians alike, who seek to enjoy the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

The Stanford Rock Trail project involved a major reroute, transforming a steep and eroded historic logging road to a sustainable, hand-built recreational trail. The terrain is unique for Tahoe as it provides the perfect grade for Forest Flow – a style of trail with built-in features like bermed turns, rollers and jumps that allow mountain bikers to maintain speed with minimal pedaling or braking necessary.

“The goal was to reward users with big views and a downhill trail that has the feeling of skiing or snowboarding through the trees, or pumping the surface of a peeling wave,” said Sandor Lengyel, trail crew leader with TAMBA. “There are no straight lines on the Stanford Rock Trail.”

The trail culminates at a mountaintop summit with handcrafted log benches; views of Lake Tahoe in one direction, Granite Chief Wilderness in the other.

TAMBA will officially open the trail with a ribbon-cutting event on July 30. The public is welcome. Details to be announced on TAMBA’s social media channels.

Stanford Rock required more than 5,000 hours of labor to complete. The project was led by TAMBA volunteers and supplemented by grant funded trail crews made possible by support from generous donors.

For more information, visit tamba.org .

Stanford Rock required more than 5,000 hours of labor to complete.

Provided / TAMBA

“The goal was to reward users with big views and a downhill trail that has the feeling of skiing or snowboarding through the trees.” (Provided / TAMBA)



Source: TAMBA