Tara Hetz named Grant Framework Manager of the North Tahoe Community Alliance

Tara Hetz is the new Grant Framework Manager for the NTCA.

Provided / North Tahoe Community Alliance

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA), North Lake Tahoe’s destination stewardship and management organization, has selected Tara Hetz as its Grant Framework Manager. The new position reports to president and CEO Tony Karwowski, and was created to lead the NTCA’s destination management and stewardship efforts that leverage TOT and TBID dollars for planning, transportation, capital infrastructure improvement, workforce housing projects and programs, and tourism impact mitigation in North Lake Tahoe.

“I’m thrilled to have Tara on board as our Grant Framework Manager. Her professional experience, education and skills make her the ideal candidate for this position,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “Tara will work closely with our team and community to collaboratively research, design, and develop short and long-term initiatives and destination stewardship projects that benefit regional economic health, community vitality, and environmental stewardship.”

Last year, Hetz worked as the project manager and community engagement facilitator for Center for Responsible Travel (CREST), managing the Regional Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan (DSP) development. The regional plan was created to balance Tahoe’s visitor and resident needs, services, and environmental concerns. She also co-authored the State of Tourism white paper for the region and facilitated the development of the DSP’s action plan.

Hetz completed her Master of Science from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at the University of Utah. She worked with the Gateway and Natural Amenity Region (GNAR) research initiative that supports research, education, and capacity building efforts to help gateway and natural amenity regions and the communities in them prepare for and respond to the community development, planning, and natural resource challenges they face. Her research was focused on sustainable tourism and Destination Stewardship planning process across the American West.

Hetz grew up in East Africa and pursued an undergraduate degree in Conservation Biology which led her to conducting research in East and West Africa. She has been a cycling guide for Trek Travel, leading cycling vacations all over Europe and the United States, and runs a mountain biking and hiking trip in Kenya dedicated to community conservation efforts, combining her passion for conservation and adventure tourism. Hetz is EMT-B Certified, a Wilderness EMT, Fire Fighter 1, a rescue and scientific diver, and fluent in four languages.

“I am excited to be part of the NTCA team in this new role as it aligns perfectly with my experience, interests, and education,” said Hetz. “I completed my Master’s thesis on Destination Stewardship, and am dedicated to balancing the needs of community members, businesses, and visitors as we identify opportunities to enhance the local economy, contribute to community vitality and environmental sustainability.”

As the NTCA Grant Framework Manager, Hetz will develop critical collaborative relationships by convening and participating with partners such as but not limited to, NTCA committees, NTCA Board of Directors, TBID members, Placer County staff and Board of Supervisors, and other key stakeholders such as federal, state, regional and local agencies and public. She will be responsible for managing key funding strategies and opportunities to fulfill community projects in the NTCA’s Community Vitality and Economic Health Investment Program, and will start in her new role on August 25, 2023.

Learn more about the NTCA at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .

About the North Tahoe Community Alliance

The North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) collaborates with regional stakeholders to make the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program support a vibrant, year-round economy that benefits residents, businesses, and visitors of North Lake Tahoe. The organization also advocates for and funds local transportation and workforce housing solutions, visitor services, and promotes responsible and off-peak season travel with a focus on stewardship education. Governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and committees comprised of local business owners and their representatives, the NTCA is funded by a Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) in contract with Placer County. Formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the organization was renamed the NTCA in 2023 to align with its new mission. Learn more at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .