TART Connect microtransits service expands winter hours as the pilot continues

TRUCKEE,Calif. – From December 14, 2023, TART Connect will be operating daily from 6:30 a.m. till midnight, serving all areas within Truckee town limits. With the holidays in mind, TART Connect will extend service hours from December 26, 2023, through New Year’s Eve, operating till 1:30 a.m. Additional vehicles have also been added to the fleet this winter to help minimize wait times.

The Town of Truckee launched TART Connect in 2022 as a summer pilot program to gauge community interest and utilization of a microtransit program. After a hugely successful initial pilot, the Truckee Town Council approved a winter pilot with extended hours. Both initial pilots were limited to a few neighborhoods and the Downtown area. The high demand, popularity of the service, and community feedback supported the council’s decision to approve a pilot extension through the end of June 2024 that serves the entire Truckee town area with supplementary service hours from the original pilot.

This FREE, on-demand shuttle service will pick you up anywhere within Town limits and provides a safe, reliable ride wherever you need to go. Whether you’re going to work, a medical appointment, the grocery store, a friend’s house, holiday shopping, or connecting to the regional bus to get to the ski resorts, TART Connect is a great way to get around without ever needing a car.

Equipped with ski racks and friendly drivers, TART Connect is a great way to save money, reduce stress, and reduce traffic congestion while enjoying all Truckee and the North Lake Tahoe area has to offer this winter. They are not equipped with car seats and riders with small children are invited to bring their own.

Thanks to our supportive community of residents and visitors, in just one year of TART Connect service, the Town’s transit system saw an increase in ridership of over 250%, serving up to 18,000 passengers per day.

The TART Connect app is available on both iOS and Android. Alternatively, rides can be reserved by calling 530-553-0653. For more information about this program, service areas, and connections to regional transportation services, visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com .