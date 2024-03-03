TART Connect to continue coverage for Incline Village, Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Travel North Tahoe Nevada announced the continuation of extended service areas and uninterrupted coverage for TART Connect Zone 3 (covering Incline Village and Crystal Bay), thanks to a renewed effort with regional partners. Following positive developments in regional partner participation, TART Connect is delighted to uphold its commitment to serving the community with enhanced accessibility and convenience.

Past TART Connect Zone 3 funding partners include Travel North Tahoe Nevada, Regional Transportation Commission Washoe, Washoe County, the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitor Authority, Tahoe Fund, League to Save Lake Tahoe other local partners. This group has been instrumental over the past 2.5 years in ensuring the preservation of service hours and service in Zone 3. This significant achievement underscores the dedication of these regional stakeholders to advancing transportation accessibility and connectivity for residents and visitors alike.

TART Connect is continuing to accommodate the evolving needs of the community, providing enhanced accessibility and flexibility for residents and visitors across the region. The program aims to improve connectivity and convenience, enabling individuals to travel conveniently and efficiently throughout the day while reducing vehicle volumes on Tahoe’s two-lane roads.

Partner support will allow for uninterrupted operation of TART Connect’s Zone 3 service area. Recent reports indicate that close to 300,000 riders have enjoyed TART Connect Zone 3 services since the program’s inception. Additionally, close to 60% of the ridership in Zone 3 is from residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Residents and visitors within Zone 3 can continue to rely on TART Connect for convenient and reliable transportation options, with service remaining unchanged.

“TART Connect is dedicated to fostering sustainable and accessible transportation solutions that enrich the lives of our community members and our visiting guests,” said Andy Chapman, President/CEO of TNTNV. “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from our regional partners, whose commitment enables us to continue service hours and maintain coverage in Zone 3, ultimately enhancing connectivity and mobility for all.”

For more information about TART Connect’s service areas and schedules, please visit https://tahoetruckeetransit.com/tart-connect/ .