TART Connect transit program extended into fall

Following the success of the TART Connect micro-transit pilot project this summer, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB) is extending the program to run until Dec. 9. TART Connect provided more than 45,000 rides in its seven weeks of operation, with 95% of riders saying they would recommend the service to friends.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau is continuing to support sustainable transit options for residents and visitors by funding the extension of TART Connect in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay Zone 3.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau is investing up to $100,000 to continue TART Connect operations in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, while the League to Save Lake Tahoe has committed $30,000 to support the project. As a result of the funding, the service will operate seven days a week, offering free curb-to-curb rides from 6 p.m. to midnight. This investment will allow TART Connect to continue operating until Dec. 9.

Andy Chapman, President/CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, said of the program, “TART Connect is a crucial part of our commitment to sustainability in the region. By extending the operation into December, we can continue to provide additional transit options to our residents and visitors. We are very pleased with the high utilization of TART Connect and the positive reactions from riders. This is a perfect example of how we can advance sustainable transit solutions in collaboration with partners in the region.”

“To Keep Tahoe Blue, we need to reduce the pollution from over-dependence on our personal automobiles, and TART Connect can be part of the solution,” said Darcie Goodman Collins, League to Save Lake Tahoe CEO. “The League is excited that the micro-transit model we piloted in 2017 in South Lake Tahoe has found real success on the north shore and are happy to provide funding for it to spread across the basin.”

In addition to Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, funding and operational support for TART Connect is provided by Placer County, the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, Squaw Downtowner and the Tahoe Transportation District.

TART Connect operates in three zones in the North Lake Tahoe area; the three service areas are Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Dollar Hill to Tahoma and Tahoe Vista to the state line at Kings Beach.

TART Connect contributes to regional sustainability efforts by providing free-to-ride, curb-to-curb transit services. This helps take cars off the road, decreases traffic and parking congestion and encourages sustainable transportation options.

Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau (IVCBVB) is the public organization responsible for destination marketing for the North Shore, Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. Operating primarily from a percentage of lodging room tax collected by lodging properties located on the Nevada side of North Lake Tahoe, the IVCBVB conducts advertising, promotions, public relations and special events programs to promote tourism for the Lake Tahoe portion of Washoe County, Nev.