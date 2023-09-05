TART Connect transitions to fall schedule
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Starting Tuesday, September 5, Truckee’s TART Connect will be moving into their fall service schedule.
TART Connect will be operating everyday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TART Night Service to Northstar is suspended through fall but will restart with winter service.
Any questions or concerns can be sent to mobility@townoftruckee.com.
See TART’s full fall schedule here.
