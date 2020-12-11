TART suspends night services for winter

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit winter operations began Thursday, Dec. 10, with free to the rider bus service on all routes, daily hourly service throughout North Lake Tahoe and Truckee with connections to area resorts and town centers while both Truckee and North Shore night service has been temporarily suspended. Free Park & Ride service is available to Northstar, Squaw Valley and all your winter recreation on weekends beginning December 26 through March 28. During this time, TART is taking safety precautions to keep passengers and employees safe. COVID-19 safety measures are included on the TART website: TahoeTruckeeTransit.com and on printed TART bus schedules. Passengers are required to wear face coverings.

TART’s winter routes will operate as follows

• All TART routes and services are free to the rider

• The TART Mainline route connecting Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, and Tahoe City will operate hourly between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• The TART Mainline west shore route will offer hourly connections between Tahoe City and the west shore between 6:30 a.m. – 5:50 p.m.

• TART’s Highway 267 route connecting Crystal Bay, Kings Beach and Northstar will operate hourly between 6 a.m. – 5:25 p.m.

• TART’s Highway 267 route connecting Crystal Bay, Kings Beach, Northstar, and Truckee will operate hourly between 6 a.m. – 5:50 p.m.

• The TART Highway 89 route connecting Tahoe City and Squaw Valley will operate hourly between 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• TART’s Highway 89 route connecting Tahoe City, Squaw Valley and Truckee will operate hourly between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

• TART’s Truckee Local route will provide daily service throughout Truckee between 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Night service on both the Truckee and North Shore routes is temporarily suspended

For up to the minute route information and schedule changes, visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com or download the NextBus App and follow TART.

Winter park and ride program

Returning this winter is the winter park and ride program, which has been possible through collaboration with Placer County, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. The park and ride program will provide free hourly bus service on weekends and President’s Day from Dec. 26 through March 28 between Truckee park and ride locations to Squaw Valley along the state Route 89 corridor and Northstar along the state Route 267 corridor. In addition, hourly service will also operate from the Tahoe City Transit Center, which offers 130 parking spaces to Squaw Valley operating from 6:30 a.m. – 7:14 p.m.

The park and ride service for the state Route 89 corridor serving Squaw Valley will operate from the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District administrative offices on Donner Pass Road (behind fire station and Wild Cherries) between 7:33 a.m. – 5:52 p.m. The park and ride service for the state Route 267 corridor serving Northstar will operate from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District on Truckee Airport Road between 7:09 a.m. – 5:41 p.m.

You can also check the park and ride program schedule for exact schedule times at TahoeTruckeeTransit.com.

TART’s spring services will begin on April 5, 2021.

For schedules and additional information visit, http://www.TahoeTruckeeTransit.com or call 530-550-1212.

Source: TART