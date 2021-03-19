Taylor and Tallac Creek marsh invasive species removal preparations underway
Crews on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore continue work to remove aquatic invasive plants from the Taylor Creek and Tallac Creek marshes with the installation last week of fencing around the project area, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA).
The fencing is intended to protect large tarps that will be staked to the marsh bottom as part of a project to remove Eurasian watermilfoil from the marsh ecosystem, according to TRPA. The tarps are meant to starve aquatic invasive weeds of sunlight and are commonly used in the Tahoe Basin to control infestations. Left unchecked, aquatic invasive plants can have devastating effects on Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources.
TRPA, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU), is implementing the aquatic invasive species removal project as part of a larger, comprehensive restoration of the marsh, according to TRPA.
TRPA and the LTBMU ask recreators to respect the fencing and avoid the protected area for safety and to help ensure the project is successful.
The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities, and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment.
Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Taylor and Tallac Creek marsh invasive species removal preparations underway
Crews on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore continue work to remove aquatic invasive plants from the Taylor Creek and Tallac Creek marshes with the installation last week of fencing around the project area, according to the…