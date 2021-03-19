Taylor and Tallac Creek marsh invasive species removal preparations underway

Crews on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore continue work to remove aquatic invasive plants from the Taylor Creek and Tallac Creek marshes with the installation last week of fencing around the project area, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA).

The fencing is intended to protect large tarps that will be staked to the marsh bottom as part of a project to remove Eurasian watermilfoil from the marsh ecosystem, according to TRPA. The tarps are meant to starve aquatic invasive weeds of sunlight and are commonly used in the Tahoe Basin to control infestations. Left unchecked, aquatic invasive plants can have devastating effects on Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources.

TRPA, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU), is implementing the aquatic invasive species removal project as part of a larger, comprehensive restoration of the marsh, according to TRPA.

TRPA and the LTBMU ask recreators to respect the fencing and avoid the protected area for safety and to help ensure the project is successful.

Source: Tahoe Regional Planning Agency