TCPUD recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD) has once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment, for the fourth consecutive year, represents a significant accomplishment by the TCPUD.

“This award is made possible by the diligence and commitment of the entire accounting team,” said Ramona Cruz, TCPUD’s Chief Financial Officer. “It is a testament to the District’s outstanding financial management and commitment to excellence.”

An additional Award for Financial Reporting Achievement was presented to the TCPUD Accounting Department, the team primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

To be eligible for the award, the TCPUD must go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and prepare transparent, comprehensive financial statements that provide the Board, staff, and public the information necessary to assess the District’s financial health. “Each year we strive to provide better and more meaningful financial transparency to our rate and tax payers and this recognition really validates those efforts”, said Sean Barclay, TCPUD General Manager. “Our Board of Directors and the entire District staff is to be commended for their contributions to this award and their efforts to promote financial transparency to our community.”

The TCPUD’s 2019 CAFR was rated “proficient” in 15 categories, qualifying the financial report to be an example for others throughout North America. An impartial panel judged the CAFR to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The TCPUD encourages community engagement in its financial decisions and welcomes the public to participate in its budget process. To review District financial reports, audits, and budgets, please visit the TCPUD website at tcpud.org/finance.

About Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District provides water, sewer and recreation services within its service area. The boundaries of the District lie within both Placer and El Dorado Counties, extending from Emerald Bay to Dollar Hill, and along the Truckee River to the Nevada County line. For additional information, call Ramona Cruz at 530-580-6047 or send an email to rcruz@tcpud.org