TDPUD Board approves updated management, mitigation plans, advances wildfire safety efforts, begins budget process

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) board of directors adopted several key policies and plans during meetings held June 18, July 2 and July 16.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) staff work on project. Provided / Alex Spychalsky

The board adopted a new Preemptive Power Shutoff policy, approved the 2024 Nevada County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, and updated the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan. Directors also set the schedule for budget workshops and public hearings for 2026 and 2027, and launched the budget development process.

Here is a detailed recap of each item;

Preemptive Power Shutoff Policy

As part of ongoing wildfire safety efforts, the TDPUD board adopted a Preemptive Power Shutoff policy. The program is designed to proactively reduce wildfire risk by temporarily de-energizing electric infrastructure under extreme weather conditions.

TDPUD’s policy aims to:

• Identify conditions that increase the risk of utility-caused wildfires

• Pinpoint high-risk areas of the electric grid

• Minimize the impact of outages on the community

• Safely shut off power during hazardous conditions

• Restore service quickly and safely

The policy also emphasizes communication, with protocols to notify customers before and during outages—building on practices from NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) program.

To support implementation, the board authorized a contract with CloudFire, a firm specializing in wildfire safety power shutoff programs with experience working with neighboring utilities.

Nevada County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan

The board adopted the Nevada County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), along with TDPUD’s agency-specific annex.

HMPs are required by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to qualify for disaster relief and mitigation grants. Updated every five years, these plans help communities identify and reduce risks from natural hazards such as wildfires, earthquakes and severe weather.

TDPUD collaborates with Nevada County and other local agencies to develop and implement the plan, reinforcing its commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness.

2026–2027 Budget Development Process

As a not-for-profit, locally governed utility, TDPUD develops its budgets every two years based on a cost-of-service model. The board officially began the 2026–2027 budget cycle with a financial workshop outlining key market trends and a presentation on the updated water utility capital plan.

Future workshops will focus on electric system capital improvements, regulatory requirements, customer expectations and operational needs. TDPUD encourages public participation in upcoming hearings as the board works to balance affordability, reliability, environmental stewardship, compliance and safety.

Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan Update

In partnership with the Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency, TDPUD is nearing completion of the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (GMP) update.

The process involved collaboration with GEI Consultants, a licensed California hydrogeology firm, which presented findings at a Stakeholder Working Group and a public meeting. The Local Water Agencies also held a series of public hearings, culminating in adoption of the updated plan.

The GMP is informed by ongoing monitoring, including monthly groundwater level readings and annual analysis. According to TDPUD, the plan serves as a critical tool for managing local groundwater resources and supports long-term watershed stewardship.