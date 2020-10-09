TDPUD plans employee cleanup at Donner Lake

Members of the Tahoe Donner Public Utility District will take a break from the usual work of providing the town with water and electric services in order to give back to the community in another way.

On Wednesday, roughly 60 of the district’s employees will scour around 4 miles of shoreline on Donner Lake, teaming up with the town to pick up trash left behind from the summer season.

“Our crews have really been working hard, and being super dedicated during all of the COVID crisis … keeping our water and power on,” said Truckee Donner Public Utility District Information Officer Steven Poncelet.

The goal of the cleanup, said Poncelet, is to give employees a break from their usual tasks, create team building within the district, and to give back to the Truckee community.

The district, which owns nearly 1,000 acre-feet of Donner Lake, will be picking up litter much of Wednesday morning, and is being provided bags and vests by the town.

“The whole trash thing there has been pretty prevalent,” added Poncelet. “We know that’s been a problem, so the decision was to partner with the town because they already have a cleanup program.”

The cleanup is not a public event.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.