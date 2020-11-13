TDPUD prepares for Dec. 2 public hearing on water rate increase

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled Board meeting on Nov. 4, and took action on the following items:

• The district continues to work with EES Consulting, Inc. to develop a green or 100% renewable energy rate option for district customers.

• The district has seen higher than average electric use in September and the late Fall. Increased full-time population has driven up water usage as well.

• The Board and staff continue to work on the Truckee Donner Public Utility District Strategic Plan.

• Staff and Board are preparing for the public hearing scheduled for Dec. 2, to consider proposing new water rates for the next five years (2021-2025). Truckee Donner Public Utility District is following the California Proposition 218 process, conducting community outreach, and providing access to information at http://www.tdpud.org/WaterRateInfo. The proposed rates will fund on-going operations, capital requirements, and reserve balances, creating significant value for the community.