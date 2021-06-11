TDPUD reaches agreement to make Brian Wright new general manager

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled meeting June 2, and adopted a general manager’s employment agreement making the selection of Brian Wright official.

Wright had previously served as the interim-general manager, and will earn a base salary of $255,000.

Wright also provided an update on two recent power outages that impacted the community in May. Both outages were reportedly caused by an animal or vegetation making contact with the district’s electric equipment.

The board also adopted an Urban Water Management and Water Shortage Contingency Plan, as part of the state’s required Urban Water Management Planning Act, in order to detail the steps the district will take to ensure adequate water supply before, during and after droughts. The district obtains all of its water through pumping of groundwater from the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin, which has a storage volume of roughly 484,000 acre feet. Current pumping is about 38% of the estimated annual recharge, and is considered more than sufficient to supply the needs of all water users. The basin, according to the report, can withstand a five-year drought with below average groundwater recharge

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors will next meet on Wednesday.