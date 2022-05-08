TDPUD receives award for excellence in financial reporting

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board president, Christa Finn, recently received a letter from the Government Finance Officers Association notifying the district that the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended December 21, 2020, was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Certification of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“I am very proud of, but not at all surprised by, this formal recognition from GFOA,” said Christa Finn, Truckee Donner Public Utility District board president. “Our CFO Mike Salmon has assembled a hardworking, meticulous and talented finance and accounting team who embody our district values of integrity, accountability and timeliness. This is what open and transparent governance looks like. I am so grateful for the employees who serve this community every day at the PUD.”

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. The Certificate of Achievement represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The 2020 report can be found on Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s website at http://www.tdpud.org/departments/finance-accounting .

“This is an important achievement and exemplifies the tireless work and commitment by our team to enhance the district’s annual financial reporting and foster transparency,” said Brian Wright, Truckee Donner Public Utility District general manager. “Very proud of the work this team has accomplished, and it is an honor to serve TDPUD’s ratepayers and community.”

Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District