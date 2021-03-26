TDPUD recognized for providing reliable, safe electric service

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) has earned the highest Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing reliable and safe electric service.

Photo by Rob Retting

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) has earned the highest Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing reliable and safe electric service. TDPUD was recognized by APPA for achieving the Diamond RP3 level, representing the top 2% of public power utilities across the United States.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at ‎Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. TDPUD joins more than 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation which is the culmination of a lot of hard work from our dedicated staff from every department who really care about powering our community,” said Joe Horvath, TDPUD electric utility director and assistant general manager. “But this designation is not a final destination, we are committed to continuous improvement with operations and service to our community.”

APPA has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now. TDPUD achieved the next highest level, Platinum, in 2017 which represents the top 10% of public power utilities across the United States. Staff immediately set the goal of achieving the highest level, Diamond, representing the top 2% this year. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. More information on the RP3 program is available at http://www.PublicPower.org/RP3

Source: TDPUD