TDPUD to participate in leasing agreement for temporary employee housing resources

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors last week took action to participate in a lease agreement for temporary employee housing and praised staff and the community for hard work and conservation through the record-breaking heat wave.

The meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 began with expressions of gratitude for district staff’s dedicated work throughout the historic heat wave, and for the community’s efforts to conserve energy and water during the drought and record demand for electricity across the western grid.

Director Tony Laliotis talked about the catastrophic failure of the water system in Jackson, Miss., and about the immediate and long-term benefits of the significant capital investments being made into the district’s water system.

The board took action to authorize the district to participate in a master leasing agreement for temporary employee housing resources, administered through the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency. This program is a step to address recruitment challenges due to the region’s competitive housing market, along with the ongoing need for local temporary housing to maintain critical electric and water services during emergencies.

The board authorized a contract with Sage Land Surveying for lot line adjustments and ancillary administrative services on district properties in Truckee River Regional Park to support the proposed new Truckee Library. This action was in conjunction with efforts by Friends of the Library to ensure parcels owned by multiple public agencies are in alignment with the proposed location of the new library.

The board adopted a resolution authorizing the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar project’s amended and restated transaction schedule and auxiliary agreements with the Utah Associated Municipal Power System.

This new carbon-free and renewable resource was expected to be completed earlier this summer, and will eventually represent 10% of the district’s total energy load. Unfortunately, the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain interruptions and a tariff dispute between the U.S. and China over solar panels, led to unavoidable, industry-wide schedule delays and cost increases.

Despite these challenges, the renegotiated agreement will still provide district customers with a low-cost, carbon-free resource, which is now expected to come online in March 2023.

District staff introduced Hisham Noman as the new electrical engineering manager. Hisham came from a sister public power utility in Colorado and brings 15 years of experience in the technology and utility space.

Congratulations and expressions of gratitude for public service were shared with President Christa Finn and Laliotis for serving as board members for the next four years, following their appointment to office due to running uncontested in the current election cycle, as per Nevada County resolution.

Source: TDPUD