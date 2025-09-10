TDRPD seeks community input on Comprehensive Master Plan
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Recreation & Parks District (TDRPD) is asking residents to weigh in on its Comprehensive Master Plan draft, which outlines future improvements to local parks and recreation facilities.
Over the past few months, TDRPD worked with consultants from Design Workshop to gather community feedback through interviews, focus groups and surveys.
“More than 1000 members of our community provided input into what needs to be improved for recreation and parks,” said TDRPD General Manager Sven Leff.
That input, in collaboration with Design Workshops consulting firm, was used to shape the Comprehensive Master Plan draft now available for review.
The draft outlines strategies for capital projects, including general maintenance, new and enhanced facilities, and expanded parklands. It also includes programmatic and operational recommendations.
Programmatic strategies focus on improving offerings for various age groups and community needs, such as seniors, tweens, individuals with special needs, and Spanish-speaking residents, as well as expanding aquatic, fitness, and wellness programs. Operational recommendations address partnerships, funding, and staffing to support the district’s long-term goals.
The draft plan is available online at storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/d332689eeb0546908f466d5d0471eff4. Residents can submit comments through an online survey, which will remain open until midnight on Sept. 30.
In addition to the online survey, community members can also attend in-person meetings with Design Workshop consultants and district staff:
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way
Thursday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way
Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at the KidZone Family Farm Festival, 11711 Donner Pass Road
The district said changes to the plan are still possible based on community feedback.
