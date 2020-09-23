TDRPD: Truckee community pool to open September 28

FROM A RELEASE:

The Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District (TDRPD) is excited to announce that the Truckee Community Swimming Pool, located at 10939 Truckee Way, will open on Monday, September 28th. The pool has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With summer coming to a close, TDRPD is anticipating the community’s need and desire to recreate safely indoors.

“The community deserves this, something good and positive after all the struggle we’ve gone through this year with COVID, schools and fires,” said Jason Hansford, Chair of the TDRPD Board of Directors.



TDRPD is putting in place many Covid-19 health precautions for the safest possible swimming experience. The pool will operate on a reservation system only that allows for significant physical distancing between households. Patrons will make reservations on the TDRPD.org website for lap swim, adult-only swim, and public swim time. Reservations through October 31st will open on Monday, September 21st for TDRPD and Truckee Tahoe Airport District residents. Swim lessons, both private and small-sized group lessons, will begin in October and November as TDRPD creates opportunities for students to learn this life skill. Water exercise classes and other aquatic programs will be added later.



At the regular meeting of its Board of Directors last month, TDRPD staff and the Board acknowledged the financial investment needed to support pool operations. Because of the limited amount of patrons allowed at this time, costs for extra cleaning, and lifeguards and utilities, the pool will operate at a loss. Despite the cost, the TDRPD Board and staff unilaterally pushed to fund opening the pool as the seasons begin to turn.



“It’s the right thing to do”, said Steve Randall, TDRPD’s General Manager. “The community has invested in the pool with the pool tax on residential properties, and by using it in massive numbers since it opened. It’s one of our busiest facilities, with over 71,000 swimmer visits last year. The pool is one of the newest gems in town that everyone has access to enjoy. During this pandemic, people have shown their gratitude to us daily for having our parks and programs open so their families can get the physical, emotional and mental benefits of recreation. We need to find a way to open the pool, even if operations have to change significantly to keep people healthy around COVID.”



A key partner in fundraising and planning for the construction of the pool years ago was the Truckee Tahoe Swim Team (TTST), who had been practicing in the old pool TDRPD operated at the high school. TTST stepped up to help TDRPD make the decision to open by committing to a significant increase in rental fees for team training.



“TTST has partnered with the Rec District since 1979 to provide competitive swimming opportunities to local youth resulting in many representing at the collegiate level. Beyond developing lifesaving skills, countless children have formed enduring friendships and learned valuable life lessons. TTST played a significant role in bringing the new pool to fruition and are grateful that we are able to assist in bringing this vital amenity to our community in these trying times,” stated Dan Kates, President of TTST.



Whether enjoyed for family time, athletics or health & wellness, patrons will experience the pool differently while COVID-19 precautions are in place. Public lap swimming will be limited to one person per lane. The recreation pool will be limited to about 20 people at a time, where during a busy winter Saturday, it may have held over 100 people. Swimmer reservations will be limited to 75 minute time blocks, meant to include about 60 minutes of water time plus 15 minutes of undressing/dressing. Guests will be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness. Masks are required of all guests when out of the water. Cleaning and disinfecting will be continuous throughout the day. In the end, the measures are meant to minimize the risk of exposure to the public and staff that are healthy and comfortable enough to swim.



Admission prices are increasing a little from last winter to offset the extra cleaning and maintenance costs. Admission will be $8 for resident adults and $6 for resident youth or seniors. Reservations can be made on the tdrpd.org website.

Source: TDRPD