Teachers, district reach deal

Educators within the Tahoe Truckee Education Association and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have reached a settlement to give teachers a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 1.

This will bring a starting salary for a beginning teacher with a California teaching credential to almost $61,000.

The agreement, ratified by educators last week, brings the top educator salary to just above $120,000 a year. That also includes a one-time payment of $1,500 for all unit members, according to the agreement.

“We are extremely pleased that our educators are able to share in the considerable resources of the district for the betterment of the entire school community,” said Tahoe Truckee Education Association President Jess DeLallo in a news release. “We are grateful that district leaders understood the critical need for fair teacher compensation amid rising inflation and housing costs. We know that students will benefit from this agreement because our district will be in a far better position to attract and retain the educators we need for success. After a challenging 19 months of this pandemic, this is very good news.”

On Wednesday, the school district’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the agreement. The cost, including benefits, equals roughly $1.95 million for the 2021-22 school year. In years two and three the cost of the agreement drops to around $1.5 million, after taking out this year’s one-time payment. Health benefits are to remain status quo, according to the district.





“There’s no negative impact to the unrestrictive general fund,” said Todd Rivera, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District executive director of business services, during Wednesday’s meeting. “However, I would note that this does not include agreements for other bargaining units at this time, and once we settle those we will be bringing another disclosure to see what the full impact of all negotiations will be.”

The agreement also includes revised language, which states grade nine through 12 teachers will sign up for 12 hours of non-paid extra-curricular duties. Additional hours, which will be voluntary, will be compensated at the Non-Academic Extracurricular Duties rate of $25.00 an hour.

The agreement comes on top of a 2% wage increase settlement last year that also included a one-time payment of $2,500.

“We are grateful for the district’s partnership this year,” concluded DeLallo in last week’s news release. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our superintendent, school board and district leaders as the school year continues.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com