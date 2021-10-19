Teachers reach settlement with Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

From a press release:

After just a single day of negotiations, educators with the Tahoe Truckee Education Association (TTEA) reached a speedy and historic settlement with the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District that will help attract and retain high-quality teachers to an area known for its high cost of living.

“We are extremely pleased that our educators are able to share in the considerable resources of the district for the betterment of the entire school community,” said TTEA President Jess DeLallo. “We are grateful that district leaders understood the critical need for fair teacher compensation amid rising inflation and housing costs. We know that students will benefit from this agreement because our district will be in a far better position to attract and retain the educators we need for success. After a challenging 19 months of this pandemic, this is very good news.”

The agreement, which was ratified by educators last week but will go before the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) board for approval on Wednesday, will include a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 1, which will bring a starting salary for a beginning teacher with a California teaching credential to almost $61,000. It will also bring the top educator salary to just above $120,000 a year. This agreement comes on top of a 2% wage increase settlement last year that also included a one-time payment of $2,500.

TTUSD is a basic aid district, a school district with much higher funding than surrounding regular school districts due to higher-than-average property values. This provides the school district with local property taxes that are in excess of the normal State Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) based on student average daily attendance.

This year’s speedy settlement between TTEA and the district marks a shift from the prior school year, when negotiations dragged into impasse and the possibility of a strike loomed until mid-June.





“We are grateful for the district’s partnership this year,” said DeLallo. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our superintendent, school board and district leaders as the school year continues.”

Source: Tahoe Truckee Education Association