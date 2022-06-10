Team Blaze seeks volunteers

Team Blaze, an arm of the California State Guard focused on wildland firefighting, is seeking men and women willing to enroll and join a new and elite team of volunteer firefighters.

Team Blaze exists to augment and support the State of Californias fire service, in addition to enhancing the capabilities and furthering the mission of the California State Guard. This team specializes as a Type II fire line handcrew, ready to respond to any area of California when needed. While fire response is their primary mission, Team Blaze is prepared to assist with any major disaster, natural or manmade, that impacts the citizens of California.

The California State Guard is now offering the opportunity to be a part of this team and spend this fire season on the fire line. Team Blaze provides training, good pay when deployed, and an opportunity to serve and protect the community. As part of the mission of the CSG, volunteers on Team Blaze will respond to all manners of natural and man-made disasters. However, as the threat of wildland fire grows, the need for more firefighters specifically has increased.

As such, Team Blaze encourages people with Fire, EMS or emergency management experience to apply, but welcomes anyone physically fit and motivated to learn the craft of the Fire Service. Due to the work that they do, people who join Team Blaze should be comfortable with deployments of up to 30 days, and high training standards.

While the training can be rigorous, members of Team Blaze will get to experience the best of both Fire Service training and Military Training. They are seeking people who want to be Soldiers/ Firefighters, and all of their training is transferable to a career in Fire Service, EMS or Emergency Management. The real world experience of being out on the fire line, on some of California’s largest fires, is an invaluable asset to anyone looking to enter these fields professionally. The training and certificates received upon completion of this course are nationally recognized. Additionally, the military leadership training one receives will help people be successful in any career and in any leadership role. Many of the past service members have been subsequently hired by local fire departments after joining Team Blaze.

Hand crew and wildland firefighting certificates, EMS training and ICS training are some of the certificated training volunteers will receive.

About The California State Guard

The California State Guard has many units that provide emergency response capabilities in times of need. The Emergency Response Command provides the state of California with a dedicated military response force for events such as wildfire, floods, earthquakes, and protection of critical infrastructure.

Source: California State Guard

Team Blaze, an arm of the California State Guard focused on wildland firefighting, is seeking men and women willing to enroll and join a new and elite team of volunteer firefighters.

Provided photo

Hand crew and wildland firefighting certificates, EMS training and ICS training are some of the certificated training volunteers will receive.

Provided photo