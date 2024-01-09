Team Palisades Tahoe athletes headed to International Competitions

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Team Palisades Tahoe announced that five of their athletes are headed abroad to compete while representing the United States and Palisades Tahoe.

4 Athletes to the Freeride Junior World Championships

Team Palisades Tahoe is pleased to announce that 4 freeride athletes have been invited to compete in the Yeti Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria in late January 2024. Based on their IFSA standings from last season, Indy Boyer, Mia Jones, Curran Hall, and Sam Briggs will compete alongside the best up-and-coming junior athletes from around the world.

Palisades Tahoe has had the honor of sending athletes every year this region has been invited to the Freeride Junior World Championships. There is immense pride for the training program that the coaching staff has put together, from Mighty Mites and Mighty Riders all the way up to the most competitive programs. When competing these athletes not only represent Palisades Tahoe, but also the USA!

Aiden England to the Youth Olympics

Team Palisades Tahoe athlete, Aiden England, has emerged as a standout nominee to the US Ski & Snowboard Ski Cross team headed to the Youth Olympic Games . The competition is set to take place in Gangwon Province, South Korea January 19th – February 1st, 2024. A senior at Truckee High School and seasoned skier, England will proudly represent the United States and his home mountain of Palisades Tahoe as one of two distinguished Male Ski Cross Team members selected nationwide.

“I’m excited to travel to compete and see a different part of the world. This is the highest level that I have ever competed at, it’s a good opportunity to see where I stack up against the world. I’ve been to events across North America, but I’m excited to see how athletes from other countries train, prepare, and show up to compete on this global stage,” said Aiden England.

England, a native of Truckee, has been carving his path on the slopes since the tender age of two. His brother, ten years his senior, and his teammates were alpine ski racing for Palisades Tahoe and during breaks would hike him up the hill on his little plastic skis and just…let him go. Thus, instilling in him little to no fear on snow.

Embarking on the road to South Korea presents not only a formidable skill challenge but also a financial one. The community is invited to rally behind England by participating in a Fun’raiser scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at Best Pies Pizza in Downtown Truckee. Those unable to attend can contribute directly to England’s journey via Venmo (@Anne-England).

