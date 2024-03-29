Team Palisades Tahoe shines with outstanding performances at recent competitions
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Team Palisades Tahoe continues to showcase exceptional talent and dominance in competitive skiing and snowboarding. Over the past two weeks, Team Palisades Tahoe athletes participated in events at Kirkwood and Grand Targhee in Wyoming, achieving multiple 1st place finishes and podium appearances.
The IFSA Junior 3 event held at Kirkwood saw Team Palisades Tahoe athletes secure an impressive 19 top 5 finishes across 7 categories, clinching the 1st place spot in each category. Notable achievements include:
- 1st in U9 Ski Men: Jack Dolan (1st), Zebedee Schreiber (4th), Donovan Martin (5th)
- 1st in U19 Ski Women: Indy Boyer (1st), Taylor DeNitto (3rd), Genevieve Schuster (5th)
- 1st in U19 Snowboard Men: Cass Jones (1st), Tyler Thomson (2nd), Ronin Ho (4th), Kai Cortez (5th)
- 1st in U19 Snowboard Women: Julia Bouligny (1st), Riley Ericksen (3rd)
- 1st in U15 Ski Women: Hania Nowak (1st), Tabitha Silvern (3rd), Penelope Coughlin (4th)
- 1st in U15 Ski Men: Gabriel Griffin (1st), Brian Reiter (4th)
- 1st in U15 Snowboard Men: Gage Holden (1st), Tristan Bumann (5th)
Additionally, Team Palisades Tahoe earned four separate awards at the week-long, invite-only Western Region Championships held in Grand Targhee, Wyoming:
- 1st in U14 Women: Ivy Wilson
- 3rd in U14 Men: Carl Cunningham
- Hard Charger Award: Ashlyn James and Stella Mercer
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.