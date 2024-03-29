Team Palisades Tahoe shines with outstanding performances at recent competitions

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Team Palisades Tahoe continues to showcase exceptional talent and dominance in competitive skiing and snowboarding. Over the past two weeks, Team Palisades Tahoe athletes participated in events at Kirkwood and Grand Targhee in Wyoming, achieving multiple 1st place finishes and podium appearances.

The IFSA Junior 3 event held at Kirkwood saw Team Palisades Tahoe athletes secure an impressive 19 top 5 finishes across 7 categories, clinching the 1st place spot in each category. Notable achievements include:

1st in U9 Ski Men: Jack Dolan (1st), Zebedee Schreiber (4th), Donovan Martin (5th)

1st in U19 Ski Women: Indy Boyer (1st), Taylor DeNitto (3rd), Genevieve Schuster (5th)

1st in U19 Snowboard Men: Cass Jones (1st), Tyler Thomson (2nd), Ronin Ho (4th), Kai Cortez (5th)

1st in U19 Snowboard Women: Julia Bouligny (1st), Riley Ericksen (3rd)

1st in U15 Ski Women: Hania Nowak (1st), Tabitha Silvern (3rd), Penelope Coughlin (4th)

1st in U15 Ski Men: Gabriel Griffin (1st), Brian Reiter (4th)

1st in U15 Snowboard Men: Gage Holden (1st), Tristan Bumann (5th)

Additionally, Team Palisades Tahoe earned four separate awards at the week-long, invite-only Western Region Championships held in Grand Targhee, Wyoming:

1st in U14 Women: Ivy Wilson

3rd in U14 Men: Carl Cunningham

Hard Charger Award: Ashlyn James and Stella Mercer