Ted Beauchamp Scholarship awarded to Truckee High student Sierra Strecker

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Far West Nordic Ski Education Association announced that Sierra Strecker is this year’s recipient of the Ted Beauchamp Scholarship. Strecker is a 15-year-old competitive Nordic skier who goes to Truckee High School and skis for Tahoe Cross-Country.

Last year, she was the CNISSF High School State Champion as a freshman. While skiing for Tahoe Cross-Country, she qualified and represented the Far West division at the 2023 Junior Nationals Nordic ski championship in Fairbanks, Alaska. At her first Junior Nationals, Strecker finished as an All-American in two events. She aspires to continue her passion for the sport and turn her skiing into a future career.

This scholarship was established in 1998 by the Beauchamp family and the Far West Nordic Ski Education Association in memory of Ted Beauchamp, a longtime supporter of cross-country skiing and a dedicated member of the Far West board of directors.

Beauchamp had a deep love for the outdoors and had a passion for Nordic skiing, which he passed on to others. Beauchamp taught and coached many local youths and helped pass on some of his love for skiing to them.

Far West Nordic’s annual Billy Dutton Uphill helps fund the scholarship. Following the success of this spring’s Billy Dutton Uphill, Far West was able to increase the amount of this year’s scholarship grant from $1,500 to $2,000.