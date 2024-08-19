Teen rescued after overnight ordeal at Stampede Reservoir

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was rescued Sunday morning after a very cold overnight experience at Stampede Reservoir. The teen, who had left Iron Ox Campground Saturday evening with plans to kayak across the lake and take a short hike, was reported missing by his parents early the following morning after he failed to return to the camp.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received the call at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, which triggered a full-scale search and rescue response. Sierra County deputies were quickly joined by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol boat, Truckee Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter from Redding.

As search teams were arriving at Stampede Reservoir, a motorcyclist on the north shore of the lake discovered the teen, who was dehydrated and slightly hypothermic but otherwise unharmed. The teen reported that his kayak had overturned the previous evening, but he was able to swim to shore, where he spent the night.

Provided / Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

This incident underscores the importance of taking precautions while enjoying the natural beauty of our lakes. The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of the following safety tips:

1. Always wear a life vest when out on the water, regardless of your swimming ability.

2. Have a plan and communicate your expected return time with those you are with in case of an emergency.

3. Alert authorities immediately if someone in your group goes missing. It’s always better to err on the side of caution.

While this incident fortunately had a positive outcome, it serves as a reminder of how quickly conditions can change and how vital it is to be prepared. Had the overnight temperatures been just a little colder, the outcome could have been tragic.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office thanks all the agencies and personnel involved in this successful rescue operation.